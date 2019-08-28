Nigeria Dangerously Sliding to Chaos, Secondus Warns

• Party chairman not interfering in Bayelsa guber primaries, says PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said Nigerians are waiting for justice to be meted to its presidential candidate in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the petition of the party because it was robbed of victory in the election.

This is coming as the party denied allegation that Secondus was interfering in the Bayelsa State governorship primaries scheduled for September 3.

He also asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal not to dash the hopes of Nigerians at the tribunal “because the country is dangerously sliding to abyss.”

Secondus made the declaration when he received the Senator Ben Obi committee on the crisis rocking the PDP in Lagos State.

According to him, “Nigerians are waiting for justice at the presidential election petition tribunal because we believe that we were robbed of victory, and the country is dangerously sliding to abyss. Everybody is living in fear. Everyone is living in fear of insecurity and hunger. Also, there is mounting case of unemployment.

“But inside of these fears, Nigerians had spoken in the last elections. We all believe in God on the indivisible and indivisibility of Nigeria as a sovereignty country. No matter what shall be our position, Nigeria shall remain one country as we hope that the presidential election petition tribunal shall deliver justice to Nigerians and not dash our hopes.”

The PDP national chairman also admonished the governorship aspirants of Kogi and Bayelsa States not to resort to blackmail or violence no matter their grievances, stating that due processes as stated in the party constitution must be adhered to.

“No matter the grievance, we must follow the party constitution and laid down due processes,” he said, while reiterating the PDP position on reformation, reconciliation and repositioning of the party to meet the challenges and elections ahead.

Secondus promised that the party would look into the recommendations of the Ben Obi committee, vowing not to interfere into the affairs of the PDP in Lagos State.

He equally said the national leadership of PDP would reconsider the lopsidedness of members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Earlier, chairman of the PDP committee on reconciliation, Senator Obi, while presenting his report to the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP, said Lagos is a winnable state in the next election if the right steps are taken.

But he said some issues that caused the crisis in the state must be addressed, adding that such issues are the executive interference and the lopsidedness of the party’s BoT in one of the senatorial zones of the state.

Secondus stated that this was the outcome of their committee meeting with members and elders of the PDP in Lagos State, including former Ministers, Dapo Sarumi and Abimbola Ogunkelu.

Obi said PDP members in Lagos State agreed that they would no longer accept imposition of leaders, adding that they want every process of filling vacant positions to be done democratically in line with the party constitution.

The committee chairman said the reconciliation took place with 15 out of 20 local government area chairmen of the party, stating that the elders and stakeholders of PDP in the state accepted that there is need for reconciliation in the party.

It was agreed that a former minister, Abiola Ogunkelu, should become the chairman of the reconciliation committee. The composition of the Lagos State executives of 65/35 should be discarded, while also pleading for none interference.

Obi said the Lagos State PDP also wanted the lifting of suspension of the PDP local government chairmen, while also complaining that the three BoT members came from the same zone of the state.

Meanwhile, PDP has denied any allegation that Secondus was interfering in the Bayelsa State governorship primaries scheduled for September 3.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiya, denied the allegation at a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

The PDP South-south Youth Vanguard had warned Secondus against interfering in the Bayelsa State governorship primaries.

The organisation, in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Mr. James Akpofure, last Monday in Abuja warned Secondus against subverting the party’s constitution to pave way for any interest group.

But Ologbondiyan said the allegation was totally wrong and was just being used to create wrong impression about the party and its leaders to members of the public.

He said the process for the primary was still ongoing and was yet to take any position.

“The party primary election has a process, and under the leadership of Secondus it’s very procedural and will not allow the party to be stampeded through taking actions that will negate the principles of our party as a democratic party.

“Therefore, the process is on and the party has not reached any conclusion in respect of the issues raised concerning those who were elected into offices either as chairmen or councilors in Bayelsa State .The party is still holding meeting in respect of this.

“It is totally unfair and misplaced for anybody or group of people to allege that the party has taken a position or that the national chairman is playing a role in that process. It is absolutely incorrect,” he said.

Ologbondiyan further disclosed that the party had constituted committees to conduct three ad hoc delegates’ elections.

He said: “I can clearly say that the governors who chaired those teams to the best of their abilities were wonderful in their performance and at such, other processes will follow.”

The party national publicity secretary said the party had a channel for aggrieved aspirants or members to expressed themselves, saying PDP has appeal committees at every level of elections for internal democracy.