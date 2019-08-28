Missing High Court Judge Found in Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command said yesterday that the missing Federal High Court judge, Idrissa Saleh was found in Abuja

The judge had left a hospital where he was receiving treatment last Saturday and was not seen until yesterday.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma had earlier yesterday told THISDAY that the command was making concerted efforts to ensure that the judge was found.

“The matter is under investigation. We are still looking for him”, he said.

But the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed that the missing judge was found on the outskirts of Abuja.

“He has been found”, he said.

Saleh’s disappearance had caused panic amongst family members after leaving a hospital where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment without the knowledge of the hospital management.

Saleh was found at a petrol station in Nyanya, a sattelite town in Abuja.