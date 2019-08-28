IPAC Accuses Govs of Destroying Multi-party Democracy

• Text Box: Seeks stringent laws to reduce defection

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The newly re-elected President of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Peter Ameh, has accused state governors of stifling multi-party democracy in the country by not allowing free and fair local government elections.

Ameh who stated this yesterday in Abuja after being re-elected as the president of IPAC, said that the governors always see elections as a must-win, saying they are not ready to allow any fair play.

As I talk to you the emperors, who are governors in the states, do not allow any other political parties to win election, and it has become very difficult to build a new political party – no matter how powerful and how brainy the chairman is,” he said.

Ameh who is the national chairman of the Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA), emerged winner of the contest after scoring 62 votes to defeat other candidates at IPAC election held at the INEC Electoral Institute in Abuja yesterday.

Ameh, who described himself as a staunch believer in multi-party democracy, warned that de-registration and re-registration would not guarantee strong parties.

He warned that henceforth any IPAC state chairman that endorses governorship would be sacked, and reiterated the call for local government autonomy.

Ameh also cautioned state governors to desist from killing new political parties in Nigeria.

He advocated for the establishment of a credible electoral process that would guarantee free and fair election.

Ameh also called for the amendment of the Electoral Act to introduce stringent laws that would guard against indiscriminate defections from one party to the other as well as ensure party supremacy.

Ameh also called for local government autonomy to detach the local government system from the whims and caprices of the governors so that new political parties can begin to win elections into the wards as well as the local governments.

At the event, the Director of Political Parties Finance and Monitoring at INEC, Damian Akhamhe, praised the parties for exhibiting good conduct, adding that the election was the best of the IPAC elections he had seen in recent times.