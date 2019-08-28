Imo Professionals Want EFCC to Probe Ihedioha’s Link with FBI-indicted Nigerian

Ogheneuvede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Imo Professionals Group (IPG), which is made up of associations of professional bodies from different sections of Imo State, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate if there is any business link between Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and Chika Augustine Odionyenma, a Nigerian who was recently indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged financial fraud in the United Stated of American.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President and the Director, Media Relations of the IPG, Julius Chinedu and Dr. Amaka Nwosu, respectively, in Abuja, the professionals said they were seriously concerned about the matter because stories over alleged possible political deals between the Imo State Governor and Odionyenma had dominated the media, especially the social media in the last few days.

Odionyenma, who is popularly known by his pseudo names as ‘’Nwakanwa’’ or “Tony Chika,’’ is among the 78 Nigerians whose names were released on August 23, 2019, for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud in the United States of America.

The group stated: “We have seen pictures, in which our governor posed with the FBI-indicted Nigerian and the letter he personally signed, appointing the alleged fraudster to serve as a member of the Sub-Committee on Logistics of his May 29 Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee.

“And the questions we are asking are: Is it true that Mr. Odionyenma was one of the multi-millionaires who bankrolled Governor Ihedioha’s governorship campaign between 2018 and 2019, as allegedly reported by the media?

“Is it correct that the FBI’s indicted businessman was one of the alleged highest donors to Governor Ihedioha’s campaign purse within the above mentioned period?

“Is it also true that Odionyenma’s rapport with Governor Ihedioha predates the 2019 general election period?’’

The professionals further stated that as a group in support of the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, they were seriously concerned about the media reports, linking Governor Ihedioha to an alleged cyber fraudster.

The group said that its members were, however, consoled by the fact that the anti-graft agency, EFCC, had commenced investigation into the matter, saying “those who used the proceeds of financial crimes for elections lack the legitimacy to exercise authorities in our nation.’’

Following the indictment of 77 Nigerians by the FBI in the United States, EFCC recently placed all its offices in the country on red alert in a bid to track down collaborators of the alleged internet scammers in Nigeria.

The commission announced last weekend that it had commenced investigations into the matter and would storm hideouts of cyber criminals in the country.

The United States authorities, while filling court papers on the matter, announced an indictment charging 80 people, mostly Nigerians, with stealing at least $46 million through various schemes that targeted businesses, the elderly and anyone susceptible to a romance scam.

The Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, stated that the agency has been collaborating with the FBI on two operations, notably “operation wire-wire” in 2018 and “operation rewire” which is ongoing and aimed at containing cybercrime in Nigeria and other countries, notably Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and the US.