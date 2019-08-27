You Have No Right to Announce Rivers APC Congress, Abe Tells Amaechi

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Immediate past Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe, has described as unacceptable, the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the conduct of congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Amaechi had reportedly announced to his supporters shortly after his inauguration in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari that there would be congress in the state without cognisance to the existing judicial pronouncements on subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of other party members.

Abe spoke at the weekend when members of the APC Visionary Media Team paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He noted that the Minister of Transportation rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development, is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party, demonstrating the same unruly behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to a fiasco.

Abe urged the minister to demonstrate his sincerity in rebuilding the party by consulting others and showing respect for the rights and feelings of all members of the party.

The senator, an advocate of internal democracy, and justice, within the party, appealed to members to be resolute and committed to the growth of the party in the state.

He assured the group that even if he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the development of the party, insisting that what is needed is peace, inclusiveness, progress and the commitment of all members to move the party forward.

Abe further said: “Look at the state of our party here today in Rivers State, yet the Minister of Transportation, on assumption of office as Minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce Congresses in Rivers State and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.

“Everybody in Nigeria knows that the origin of the crisis in Rivers APC was from the Congress and how the Congress was handled and there are extant Judicial pronouncements on the last Congress which the party was misled to ignore and we have all kept quiet in the hope that by keeping quiet we will create room for resolution of some of these challenges so the party can move forward.

“Instead, you become more brazen in your challenge to the rights, feelings and interest of others within the same political party. How do we do that and expect to make progress?

“What kind of congress – is he the Chairman of the party? Is he the National Working Committee? Is he the Court? What gives him the power to come and announce Congress on the day he was inaugurated as Minister?

”Rather than address the issues of the country and the issues of his ministry, the first thing he could do was to reopen the sourest point in the heart of members of the party. And it is on that basis that party members are deprived of all rights and benefits in the party we all suffered to build. Is that how to grow a political family? Is that how to grow politics? We will not accept that congress,” Abe insisted.