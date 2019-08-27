Samsung Heavy Industries Donates Relief Materials to Victims of Violence in Plateau.

Peter Uzoho

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Nigeria, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) has donated electrical equipment, clothing and other relief materials to the victims of herdsmen and Boko Haram’s attacks in Jos, Plateau State.

SHI’s new gesture came less than one year after the Korean shipbuilding giant funded the cost of eye surgery for 102 Nigerian patients with cataracts.

The patients who were at the risk of blindness then, successfully recovered their eyesight with Vision Care, an organisation under the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Since 2015, Samsung has worked with Vision Care in the annual Eye Camp to give free cataract surgeries to individuals who cannot afford the treatment.

In this latest gesture, SHIN said in a statement that a missionary group from Korea constructed school in Jos, for the villagers in Rhizha, where four missionaries are teaching about 560 children and also providing counselling to victims, mostly women, suffering from the trauma sustained from Boko Haram attacks.

As part of its humanitarian assistance, SHIN said it had continually made donations to the missionary group over a number of years and lent a helping hand to the community and its people.

The statement added that the villagers have suffered from attacks by herdsmen with many losing their family members and livelihoods to the acts of violence.

However, these acts of violence have not deterred the missionary from creating this initiative to assist the community.

The missionary group from Korea has been able to construct a church and a school, while Samsung have donated electrical goods, which including Televisions which will be used in the school by the children.

Samsung has also donated other electrical items for the benefits of the entire community. Items of clothing were also delivered to the villagers.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to SHIN, a member of the Korean missionary, Jae Seo said: “I have been working in Nigeria since 1991 as a Korean missionary”.

“Among our works here in Northern Nigeria, one of our joys is that we see a big progress of the children at our school. Presently we have 88 students and soon in September 25 more students will join us.

“Our school is still at the baby-stage since it is only three years old. We have hardly any electronic equipment.

“Thank you for your donation of 10 laptop computers, 10 TVs and 10 refrigerators along with 100 pieces of T-shirts and caps. All of us at EMS Rija Academy say ‘Thank you so much for your generous donations.”

According to the statement by SHIN, the community was also extremely pleased with the donations and SHIN’s support.

“Samsung has actively been participating and involving in CSR activities not just in Nigeria, but on a global scale, in more than 70 countries. It is our belief and philosophy that we have the responsibility to contribute to the society as one of the largest corporations in the world.

“Apart from providing succour to these victims of violence, Samsung’s social contributions in Nigeria also include the establishment of a world-class Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos.

“This centre has trained 530 young Nigerians and they have received international certifications which they can use for many job opportunities.

“Due to the success of the programme, structures have been put in place to ensure the centre is lively and will keep providing high-end technological transfer to Nigerian youths,” SHIN explained in the statement.