NYSC Releases Names of Nine Fake Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday released the names of nine prospective corps members, who were arrested with fake certificates during registration in the orientation camps across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued by NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the organization identified nine of the arrested fake corps members.

Four were from the Kebbi State camp, three from Taraba State, and two from Katsina State camp.

“In actualisation of its determination to weed out unqualified graduates from its mobilisation process, the corps has uncovered persons who attempted to register with fake certificates during registration in its orientation camps.

“Three of the culprits, who were apprehended in Taraba State Orientation Camp, are; Nasiru Yau from Mass Communication department, Shehu Muktar; Computer Science and Iliyasu Usman from Sociology department. They claimed to have graduated from Istop University, Cotonou in Benin Republic.

“It was discovered that none of them could neither write nor say anything logical about their certificates or courses of study. In a similar vein, NYSC Verification Officers also detected two persons in Katsina State Orientation Camp during registration.

“They are; Offor Chinelo, KT/19B/3696, with Call-Up Number, NYSC/ISU/2019/280122, with B.Sc. result in Insurance and Actuarial Science; Mezenwa Chidinma, KT/19B/3836, with Call-Up Number, NYSC/ISU/2019/259331, with a degree result in Education/English Language.

“The duo claimed to have graduated from Imo State University. Meanwhile, they have been handed over to the police for further investigation. Six other corps members are still undergoing investigation.

“In Kebbi State Orientation Camp, Dakingari, four persons were also discovered to have come to camp with fake documents from lmo State University. They are; Nwachukwu Curtis, KB/19B/3046, Ononuju Nwamaka, KB/19B/3147, Francis Arinze, KB/19B/3135, and Chigozie Chijioke KB/19B/ 3231.

“The NYSC had earlier issued a stern warning that unqualified graduates would not be allowed to participate in the national service and anyone caught fake documents in its Orientation Camps would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.”