Experts Harp on Capacity Building for Entrepreneurs

Some experts have stressed the need for entrepreneurs to enhance their capacity in their chosen area of business.

The stakeholders disclosed this at the fourth Nigerian Entrepreneurs Summit and Honours (NESH), yearly conference held in Lagos recently

They also stressed the need for government to create enabling environment for entrepreneurs to have easy access to capital and develop workable infrastructure for small businesses to thrive in the country.

With the theme, ‘The state of entrepreneurship and leadership development in Nigeria’, the stakeholders opined that unless the country musters the political will to encourage private sector investments and partnerships, no amount of pontification could reverse the stunted growth. They described entrepreneurs as the backbone of modern economies.

Founder, Centre of Values in Leadership (CVL), Prof Pat Utomi, said leadership is a key factor in driving the growth of entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Utomi, highlighted framework for growth of the country to include human capital, policy choice, institutions culture and entrepreneurial skills.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer, Leadership Effectiveness, Accountability and Professionalism (LEAP) Africa, Femi Taiwo, said Nigeria needs an ecosystem leadership that involves private-public partnership to drive entrepreneurship.

On his part, the Director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olaitan Mudashir, who was represented by Ade Adedeji, said capacity building was key for entrepreneurs.

“There is need for reorientation of entrepreneurs and youths. So many youths are distracted with derailed entertainment on social media.

“Entrepreneurs should endeavour to utilise information online on how to access capital and initiatives on how to grow their businesses,” he added.

He advised entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), packaged by the apex bank to grow their businesses.