NBL Rewards Winners in Competition 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Nigeria Breweries Limited (NBL), makers of Life lager beer has rewarded winners of the 2019 edition of Hi-Life Fest with N20million in different categories.



The competition, which is its corporate social responsibility and now in its third year, has been a huge success with various regional performances across the south-eastern parts of the country.

The show in its bid to search for a Hi-Life king moved through some cities in the south-east, such as Awka, Asaba, Onitsha, Enugu, and Port-Harcourt.

The grand finale which held in Onitsha saw Chijioke Charles alias Ceejay emerge the new Hi-Life King having won in the singing category while Ofu Obi Dance Troupe also won in the dance category.

For emerging top, Ceejay received cash reward of N5 million, while the 1st runner up, Frank Onyeka (Morroco Jnr) received N2 million, even as the second runner up, Umunnakwe Nwajiaku also received N1 million.

Speaking after the prize presentation, the Portfolio Manager – Mainstream Brands NB Plc, Omotunde Adenusi, expressed happiness about the success of the competition and the bond which the brand has created in the south-east and south-south regions of Nigeria.

“Life Lager is all about progress. Giving these talented acts a platform to showcase their talents has been a thing of joy for us. We believe everyone who has been on this show is a winner and we look forward to seeing how they progress in their careers.

“We also thank our loyal consumers for constantly coming out to support our contestants, we have thoroughly enjoyed sharing these nights with our consumers and they can expect more of these in the coming years,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the judges, Ms Onweka Onwenu commended the company for coming to the aid of highlife as a time when the genre of music was suffering from non-sponsorship.