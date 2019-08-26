Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Abduct Irrua Specialist Hospital CMDloop

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers Monday killed two policemen attached to the Chief Medical Director of the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin, and abducted him.

Two other persons in his convoy, whose identities were yet to be ascertained, were shot in the leg.

The incident happened at Ramat Park Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State, while the CMD was coming to Benin City.

Police spokesmen, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation into the incident had commenced.

Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Instituions of Nigeria, Irrua branch, Comrade Emmanuel Igiechi, said the union would protest against insecurity in the area.

Comrade Igiechi said the abduction showed that staff of the hospital were being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. It is a very dire situation we are in. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and environs.”

Two weeks ago, it was learnt that two Assistant Directors of the hospital were abducted and released after payment of ransom.