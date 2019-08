The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit challenging the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt indirect primary for nominating its candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, upheld the preliminary objections filed by the APC to challenge the suit in ruling that the suit had been caught by the statute of limitation. (NAN)

