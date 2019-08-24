My Sack by Election Petitions Tribunal , Total Miscarriage of Justice, Says Melaye

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye yesterday lamented the decision of the Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

This is as other reactions trailed the sack of Melaye who has however prom,ised to go on appeal, being dissatified with the verdict.

“The judgement is full of importation of information that are alien to the case

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail ,“ Senator Melaye stressed .

State Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode Ogunmola, said the judgement of the tribunal would not stand the test of time.

Ogunmola stated this while speaking in telephone chat with THISDAY correspondent in Lokoja on Friday, said that the federal government wanted the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district out of National Assembly at all cost.

He maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party will pursue the case to its logical conclusion, noting that respondent has the constitutional right to appeal the judgement of the Kogi West Election Petitions Tribunal .

Also speaking, a chieftain of Peoples Peoples Democratic from Yagaba West, Mr. Toba Abraham stated that the tribunal has delivered its judgement, arguing that he sensed the scenario of hand of Esau and voice of Jacob in the ruling.

Abraham, however, believed that an Appeal Court may still upturn the ruling of the tribunal in favour of the embattled senator.

The Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Comrade Idris Miliki Abdul said that it is a court process, saying that one cannot say it is total victory for anybody.

He noted that the respondent, Senator Melaye has the right to appeal the judgement, adding that it is not over as Nigerians are waiting to see the final judgement.

Meanwhile, it was a jubilation galore in APC circle in Lokoja, the state capital when the news of the Kogi State West Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja sacking Senator Dino Melaye, ordering for fresh election filtered to town.

Barely 30 minutes after the tribunal Judgement ,the social media are washed with several headlines saying “Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye”.

