House of Talents Heads to the Cinemas

Vanessa Obioha

After a successful premiere in Enugu, the new production of Andy Boyo ‘House of Talents’ will be hitting the cinemas nationwide on August 30. Following the story of three youngsters who pursued their dreams despite their parents’ objections, the film which stars Nollywood heavyweights like Sola Sobowale, Liz Benson-Emeya and Kalu Ikeagwu, tries to throw light on different creative talents. It is layered with a message of determination for young talents not to give up on their dreams and aspirations.

Speaking on his inspiration behind the film which he co-wrote as well as composed ninety percent of performed songs, Boyo pointed out that he wanted to do something different.

“I had just returned from the States and I realised that most movies in cinemas were mostly drama and romantic comedies. Only one action movie has done well in Nigeria so far and that’s the ‘King of Boys’. I decided to experiment with this, it has a bit of every genre.”

Boyo who is a petroleum engineer also shared his thoughts on Nollywood’s embrace of young and new actors.

“A lot of people don’t take risks because when you make a film, you also want to make money. So if you put unknown faces in your films, people are scared that they may record commercial success. So you have to put the known faces. What I have done with this is to mingle both as much as possible.”

Movie goers also stand a chance to win a trip to Dubai as well as other prizes when they watch the film in cinemas. Raffle tickets will be drawn in a gala night after the theatrical run where winners will be announced.