Obono-Obla Sues ICPC, Shuns Probe

The suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has reportedly filed a suit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Obono-Obla it was gathered refused to appear before the ICPC on Monday, and had proceeded to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday to challenge the probe.

It was gathered that he refused to appear before the ICPC owing to his plan to challenge the summons by the commission.

Oluwatosin Ojaomo, who served as a prosecutor under him at the SPIP, was quoted to have said that Obono-Obla, in the suit, is seeking to restrain the ICPC from arresting or summoning him.

“He contends in the suit that the ICPC had already judged him and convicted him before inviting him for interrogation,” Ojaomo reportedly said.

Obono-Obla was not available to comment on the issue as his telephone was switched off.

Raheedat Okoduwa, ICPC’s spokesperson, did not immediately respond to TheCable’s message seeking a response on the matter.