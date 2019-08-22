Lawmaker Donates N2.8m Chairs to Schools in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The House of Representatives member for Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi federal constituency in Katsina State, Hon. Armayau Abdulkadir, has donated 180 new modern chairs and tables to five secondary schools across his constituency, amounting to N2.8 million.

Speaking while donating the furniture to the benefiting schools in Dutsinma yesterday, Abdulkadir said the gesture was to encourage learning in his constituency and support the state government efforts in revamping the education sector.

The lawmaker, represented by his legislative aide, Mr. Abdullahi Bala Karofi, reiterated that the gesture was part of his contributions towards improving the standards of education in the constituency and the state at large.

According to him, “The donation is from my monthly allowances, which is aimed at ensuring that secondary school students in Dutsin-Ma and Kurfi Local Government Areas are learning in a conducive environment in line with the ‘Restoration Agenda’ of the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.”

“I humbly present to you 180 three-seater pairs of chairs and tables for distribution to five secondary schools in Dutsin-Ma, which are Government Pilot Secondary School (40); Government Day Secondary School (40); Government Girls Day Secondary School (40); Community College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (30), and Community Day Secondary School Dutsin-Ma (30).”

Abdulkadir commended the state governor for his commitment towards improving the lots of the people, and promised not to relent in his efforts to providing qualitative representation.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of the lawmaker, Ibrahim Bature, told the gathering that apart from the 180 chairs donated, Abdulkadir has also empowered 500 persons with N20,000 each to boost micro and small scale businesses in the area.

“Hon. Abdulkadir has also purchased over 100 rams and distributed to the needy in Dutsin-Ma and Kurfi areas to enable them to celebrate last Eid-el-Kabir, and he has been providing free drugs to sickle cell patients across this constituency,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Education Director in charge of the zone, Malam Idris Isa Birchi, applauded the lawmaker for the gesture, and urged him to sustain the tempo.