KB Klub Vows to Raise Professionals in Healthcare Provision

Martins Ifijeh

The KB Klub, comprising a group of ‘gentlemen’, has vowed to raise medical students and healthcare providers with the right ethics to practice the medical profession in Nigeria.

The Pioneer President, and Chief Medical Director, Mart Group Health Service, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru made this known during the 50th Anniversary Reunion Dinner for members and alumni of KB Klub in Lagos recently.

He said the socio- philanthropic organisation of medical students is a core group of intelligent and well-behaved students and medical personnel, who go through the grooming of the club while in medical school.

Ashiru said: “The organisation instills leadership skills and discipline into its members, which has so far produced reputable healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, in the area of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), chief medical directors of tertiary health institutions, ophthalmologists, obstetricians, orthopedic surgeons and other medical specialties, as well as the best clinics in Nigeria, which is the group’s way of contributing to the health system of the country.

“The club will continue to ensure that medical students in the club are given adequate training and mentorship in their different areas of discipline to help bridge the gap of inadequate and inefficient manpower in the nation’s health system.”

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the anniversary, Adewale Fashina, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Pharsh Pharma Service Nigeria Limited, said in its 50 years of existence, the club has made differences in the area of academic empowerment and improved social standards in the college of medicine.

He added that the club has continued to make a difference in the area of philanthropy by continuously touching the lives of less privileged in communities in the area of free healthcare delivery/outreach, education empowerment to children with disabilities, power supply, sport and other development.

The former Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr. Jide Idris on his part, commended KB Klub for their drive to promote and improve healthcare in Nigeria in the area of manpower and service delivery.

He said while the intuition of social welfare was laudable, it represents a perfect platform to continue the conversation on the country’s health system, with a view to prioritizing empowerment and health promotion.

“There is a chain of inter-relationships between philanthropy, social determinants of health, empowerment, communication and health literacy, which denote love for humanity and private initiatives of public growth, thereby focusing on the quality of life.

“Globally, health equity is increasingly becoming an area of focus of philanthropy, which he said is a development driven by a sense of urgency regarding the need to reverse non-standing destructive frames.

“I commend the club for preserving this legacy of unwavering dedication to contributing positively to the society by notable philanthropic initiatives.

“I totally agree with the whole idea that philanthropy is worth celebrating, considering the fact that all over the world, it is becoming more popular than ever before. This is in fact a laudable act and government alone cannot solve all the challenges facing the nation,” he said.