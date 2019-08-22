Esentry Gets ISO Certification on Security Operations Centre

Esentry Systems, a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), with focus on continuous security monitoring, threat detection , incident response and cybersecurity compliance has become the first Nigerian company and only MSSP to be awarded ISO certification on its Security Operations Center(SOC).

This certification, which was the first of its kind in the industry and going to a brand that offers security services to help enterprises achieve business resilience and accelerated growth through cyber risk mitigation, is a seal that confirms the expertise, professionalism and technical knowledge the brand has brought to the industry since its inception.

Esentry utilises next generation technology to protect the information technology (IT) landscape of small to large organisations from cyber-attacks while bringing down costs significantly through its SOC built purposely for monitoring and analyzing client’s security posture on an ongoing basis.

The company’s SOC runs 24 hours daily with employees working closely with client’s IT/ information security teams to ensure security issues are addressed realtime upon discovery.

The SOC was designed to provide a comprehensive cyber security function, delivering a level of expertise, experience, and technologies that people would find near impossible to replicate in- house.

Commenting on how the company responded to the growing incidents of cyber attacks in Nigeria with proactive solutions, the Partner, Esentry Nigeria, Adetokunbo Omotosho said: “The rate of cyber-attack in Nigeria is alarming as every year Nigerian companies lose close to N130 billion to cyber-attacks, most of which are not reported because it might lead to loss of customers confidence in such organisations.”

According to Omotosho, “Esentry had to go through the rigorous audit process for months, making sure that we are fully complaint to global standards in security services and we are happy we are first to get this ISO certification for a security operation center in Nigeria.

“This gives our customers one more reason to be assured that their cybersecurity operations is in good hands and face their core businesses for growth.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult for most organisations to have all the needed skills ,technology and processes to run a security operations center in- house, the level of data source needed to predict an attack and respond instantly is huge, and the human resource needed comes at a huge cost.”