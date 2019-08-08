Security Council Orders Defence Headquarters to Probe Killing of Policemen by Soldiers

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Nigerian Security Council, the highest security body in the country, rose from a meeting in the State House Thursday with a resolution ordering the defence headquarters to probe the circumstances leading to the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba State on Wednesday.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique, said the council resolved to constitute a committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic episode.

Accordingly, he said the defence headquarters had been mandated to constitute the committee and supervise it.

Details later…