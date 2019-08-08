Police Pay Tribute to Slain Officers

Say fallen policemen arrested Evans, nabbed 22 of the terrorists who kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, rescued abducted Daura chief

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Thursday night paid tribute to the three policemen killed by soldiers in Taraba State. A statement signed by Police Spokesman and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the gallant policemen were among the best detectives in the force, who took part in various major operational breakthroughs, including· the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin,

Evans, and the arrest of 22 Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok school girls in Borno State.

The statement said the trio of Inspector Mark Edaile, from Edo State, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa from Taraba State participated in the arrest of Umar Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several members of his group.

They also participated in “the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State and most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the 13 terrorists responsible for the kidnap of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on May 1, 2019, among many other outstanding feats.

“The gallant, outstanding IRT team attacked by soldiers in Taraba State consists of some of the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the nation”.

Mba noted that “until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, commiserates with the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes, reassuring them that their death will not be in vain.

“The IGP equally calls for calm among Nigerians as efforts are in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime. May their souls rest in peace!”