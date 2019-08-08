Pharmacists Council Seals 255 Premises in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed not less than 255 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Ondo State for contravening the ethics and guiding principles of the profession.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring, PCN, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, who disclosed this at a news conference in Akure recently, said the action was taken against the operators for different offences.

The offences range from operating without registration with the council, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, and poor sanitary conditions, among others.

The director said the enforcement carried in some villages and towns across the three senatorial districts area of the state was in fulfillment of its mandate in line with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines of the federal government (NDDG).

Aruya said the operation was geared towards streamlining the drug distribution value chain to promote the provision of safe, effective and quality medicines distributed along registered and licensed premises.

“A total of 339 were visited comprising of 24 pharmacies and 313 patent medicine shops. A total of 225 premises were sealed comprising of eight pharmacies and 247 patent medicine shops.

“Seven premises were issued compliance directives for various offences ranging from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment, poor documentation among others, in the interest of public safety.”

She added that the council was working in collaboration with other sister agencies in the fight against the menace, adding that the public should be mindful of the outlets they patronise.

The director said two committees, Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee (PIC) and Patient and Proprietary Medicine Vendors License Committee (PPMVLC) had been set up in each state to monitor compliance of operators with guidelines of operations.