Oyo Vows to Make Adeoye Hospital Medical Tourist Destination

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has pledged the commitment of his administration to upgrade facilities at the state Adeoyo General Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan, and make it a medical tourist destination in the country.

The governor, who gave the commitment during an on-the-spot assessment of the medical facility recently, also promised to ensure that the Radiology Unit of the hospital was completed and commissioned for use within his first 100 days in office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also quoted the governor as asking the management and staff of the hospital to join hands with the government in restoring the glory of the hospital, pledging to reposition it for enviable heights.

According to him, “if we do the right thing in this hospital, it can become the medical tourist destination for the country. If we perform very well, we will let the whole world know what we are doing here, so I want you to work with us in the journey to reposition this hospital to have its glory back. I know it is possible and doable”.

The governor further stated that there was a huge gap between what he expected to meet in the hospital and what he met on ground, adding, however, that the problem was not about the capacity of the staff but the unavailability of equipment.

“Health is one of the pillars that this administration wants to focus on, and we believe that if we have a healthy population, we will have more productivity. The government will support the hospital in terms of logistics, mobilisation and security,” he pledged.

The Chief Consultant of the hospital, Dr. Femi Adesanya appreciated the governor and his entourage for the visit, promising to support the government’s vision to turn around the fortunes of the hospital and improve the health sector.