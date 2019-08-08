NCC Supports Nigeria Innovation Summit

The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS)2019 has continued to garner supports and endorsements ahead of the August 20 and 21 event in Lagos.

The latest partnership came from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); the country’s telecom regulator that has been on the vanguard for innovations, research and developments.

According to NCC, supporting NIS is in line with its commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnerships to grow the economy.

NIS is another unique opportunity to bring together key players/actors in the Nigerian technology ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework/strategy that could further deepen the sectorial contribution to other industries.

The collaborative Summit is a unique annual event that focuses on the need for the country, businesses, organisations, entrepreneurs to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable development.

The Summit which is open to participation and sponsorship by Federal and State Government Agencies, indigenous and international organisations and individuals, helps Nigeria embrace innovation and move in the direction of digital transformation through the use of Emerging Technologies and Trends, Research, Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments as the key drivers of an innovation ecosystem.

The platform creates awareness on the need for Open Innovation in Nigeria, and challenges Nigeria to leverage innovation to become more competitive in the global economy.

The Summit holds Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

NIS, now in the fourth year, is an initiative led by Emerging Media and Advertising Services, New York, and Emerging Media Nigeria with support from TechEconomy.ng.