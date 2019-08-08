NCC Hosts Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research Forum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set for its second edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Forum. This edition which is designed for the North-west region, will hold in Kano State from the 14th-15th of August, 2019.

The forum’s theme: “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” according to NCC – is in line with the commission’s commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for NCC to bring together key players/actors in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework/strategy that could further develop the sector, thereby serving as a catalyst for improving local content in ICT/Telecommunication sector.

The collaborative stakeholder’s meeting is a two-day event. The first day is to identify the gaps in the ICT/Telecoms sector, and further strengthen the collaboration between stakeholders and the commission. The second day will have a breakout session to discuss possible solution to the identified gaps.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, is expected to address the gathering comprising stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian tech ecosystem; Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and tech hubs. Professional associations in the ICT sector, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), consumer advocacy group and the financial sector will also be in attendance.

A lead paper presentation on the theme “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” will be delivered by the Africa Chair, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Internet of Things (IEEE IoT), Dr. Chris Uwaje.