Ministry Adopts Electronic System to Enhance Transparency

Emma Okonji

The Federal Ministry of Communications has revealed plans to adopt electronic management systems in work place to create higher level of transparency and efficiency in its operations and service delivery.

Its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made the disclosure in Abuja during the inauguration of the Ministerial SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption and Transparency Committees respectively; by the National Coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, and the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by Mr. Olayinka Aiyebayo, said the planned adoption would help civil servants to deliver satisfactory services whose impact would be felt by the Nigerian citizens.

Addressing the management and the committee members, the Permanent Secretary pointed out that the period of hiding files would soon be over because the Ministry has concluded plans to put files into electronic forms to end the era of carrying papers and files about.

According to him, “The Ministry of Communications has already started work on the electronic management systems and I believe that by the time we are done, there is no way any staff can leave anything on his/her table for more than 24 hours in line with extant rules.”

He added; “I am willing to support all the staff in providing them with the required working tools as the Ministry has concluded plans to provide computers and laptops for staff which will also enable the newly inaugurated SERVICOM and ACTU Officers to have computers for the effective delivery of their duties and give feed back to the management for necessary action.”

As they were being inaugurated, the Permanent Secretary urged them to tell him if they see anything wrong, if not, they could tell the ICPC so it could check the ministry, while stressing that the ministry has nothing to hide. “Regular checks from ICPC will make staff to be more careful in following processes and procedures. Do not be afraid of telling the truth, but do not tell the truth because you have not been given your share or some gratifications. You should be as upright as you could,” he added.

In her remarks, Akajemeli noted that SERVICOM remained an initiative of the federal government which means service compact with all Nigerians.

According to her “as the ministry that regulates the communications sector, there is need to begin to see those regulatory standards impact positively on the lives of Nigerians. She added that SERVICOM wants to see the Ministry of Communications stand out as a pace setter to other Ministries through effective, efficient and quality service delivery as a technology based ministry.”

The Chairman of ICPC urged the newly inaugurated members to serve as an in-house check mechanism in identifying lapses in operational systems of public organisations and seek to establish processes that are transparent, accountable and free of unethical practices.