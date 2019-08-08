Firm Partners Foundation on Agriculture Training

CHI Farms Limited, a member of the TGI Group, and one of the leading agribusiness companies in Nigeria has commenced the third phase of its training partnership with German NGO, AFOS Foundation, to grow the capacity of semi-formal educated agriculturists in Nigeria.

The one year programme will see beneficiaries who are mostly adhoc staff with the company in various capacities being equipped with best practices to become highly skilled agricultural technicians.

The training will combine both the theory and practical aspects of livestock management, feed milling, hatchery, production and processing equipment. After the programme, participants will be offered employment at the company.

Speaking at the commencement of the training, the General Manager, CHI Farms Limited, Dr. Tunji Olaitan, said the organisation has been in partnership with AFOS Foundation since 2017, mostly in areas of management training.

He expressed the organisation’s commitment to commence of the new phase which would now provide world class training to the junior staff and operatives, equipping them with global best practices in the business.

“This is a reaffirmation of our belief that real quality in operations requires training to be extended to all cadres of staff and not just the management team”, he noted.

One of the participants, Abejide Omolola, expressed appreciation to the organisation, stating that the programme would provide her and other participants with the opportunity to attain career growth in the industry, an edge that formal tertiary education in the field could have provided for them.

She said: “This training will go a long way to help us because, my colleagues and I did not go to any university or polytechnic. Everything we gain will help us do our job better. I am very grateful to CHI Farms Limited and AFOS.”

The first two phases of the partnership between CHI Farms and AFOS which focused on trainings for senior and middle management staff respectively, covered areas such as change management, customer value analysis, project management, interpersonal and corporate communication, economics of animal husbandry and others.