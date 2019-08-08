Firm Offers Protection for Nigerian Device Electronic Users

Tanta Secure Limited, device protection company based in Lagos, is introducing the first device and electronics protection plan in the country, designed for Nigerians with items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, gadgets, electronics and other home appliances.

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Sam Igwe Oko said: “Technology is on a continuous trend of advancement in today’s advancing world. Smartphones, iPads, Tablets, Appliances, Electronics and other gadgets have become an essential and crucial part of today’s everyday lifestyle. On the other hand, accidents, drops, spill, malfunctions and everyday mishaps are completely unavoidable, even to the most careful users.

“About 99 per cent of device owners have experienced device breakdown, malfunctions or accidental damages. About 29 per cent have abandon their item(s) due to expensive repair or replacement part costs, 31% are still using their broken device, in the current defective condition. While 40% repaired their broken devices at a ridiculous price.”

According to him, they know that accidents or unexpected damages are unavoidable and could happen at any time, we know how important these items are to end users.

“That is why we have designed this solution having in mind the eventualities that might occur. Ours is to ensure that the end users are protected by assisting them to fix their devices, he added.

The Tanta Secure device protection solution is designed for users of smartphones and other home appliance. Unlike the conventional insurance, popular in the Nigerian market place, Tanta Secure Solution offers users a rest of mind and also the opportunity to have their money back if nothing happens to their protected device over a period of time.

With the shortage of qualified technicians and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) parts in the open markets, end users most times have fake parts fixed for them thereby affecting the durability of these appliances.

Vice Chairman of Tanta Secure, John Mark Ossai, said: “There are over 4000 unlicensed technicians all over Lagos. Repairing your item with an unlicensed technician, whom you cannot identify by requesting to see their license before working with them, is a major risk and could reduce the life span of your item(s).The target of an unlicensed technician is to get your device working at all cost, ignoring important technical procedures for their financial benefits. But in the tech world, each component relies on other components to function properly. We ensure that qualified technicians handle your devices.”

Speaking on the solution, the Executive Chairman, Tanta Secure Limited, Abraham Tanta, said: “We have looked at the market and we have come to understand the wastage in Nigerian mobility space. Subscribers find it hard to get original equipment manufactures’ (OEM) parts and this leads to frustration on the part of the users which leads in dumping of these products. We have worked out a synergy between us, manufacturers and certified technicians that would take care of these devices at the convenience of the subscribers.”

Tanta Secure’s solution is to have devices and/or gadgets maintained and repaired by a licensed technician, well equipped with all requirements and knowledge to get your defective device working again in all perfectness.

The said it has various plans for each segment of the society such as corporate plans, this captures the need of corporate establishments where such appliances like laptops, printers, PBX systems and other office appliances would be taken care of with periodic maintenance.