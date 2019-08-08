Fatunla Re-Appointed Ekiti Athletics Association Chairman

Samuel Ademolu Fatunla has been re-appointed chairman of Ekiti State Athletics Association for another term of four years.

One of the two Nigerian athletics statisticians certified by the Association of Track and Field Statisticians (ATFS), Fatunla, was inaugurated together with other sports association chairmen last week by Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi.

A delighted Fatunla told the media that he will redouble his efforts to lift the sport in Ekiti State.

“I am delighted that his Excellency, Gov. Kayode Fayemi has considered me fit to continue in my position as chairman of Ekiti State Athletics Association. I promise to redouble my efforts to make sure youths in Ekiti State are gainfully engaged through

track and field,” said Fatunla the sole sponsor of the annual Kayode Oluyemi Athletics Championship among secondary schools in the state.

“I will ensure the late Kayode Oluyemi athletics event becomes bigger and also organise seminars for officiating officials and games masters in our secondary schools. The first contact a grassroots athlete will have as he plans to grow will be with his coach or games master at the secondary school level and this is why we at Ekiti State Athletics Association will make it a priority to train our games masters on the rudiments of athletics.’