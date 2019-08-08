DSS Parades Suspects Impersonating Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Edo State yesterday paraded two suspects arrested for allegedly impersonating Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on social media.

DSS Deputy Director (Security Enforcement), Galadima Byange, who paraded Amos Asuelimen (30) and Kelvin Ogashi (18) before reporters in Benin, alleged that they defrauded no fewer than five persons.

According to him, the duo demanded money and airtime from their victims to process their registration and subsequent eligibility for a N100,000 loan.

Byange said, Asuelimen, a student of the Department of Business Administration at Ambrose Alli University, was arrested at Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state in connection with a fictitious Facebook account he created in Osinbajo’s name to defraud his victims.

Asuelimen said, “I know why I was arrested. I created a Facebook account bearing Yemi Osinbajo to scam people. I created it using my Infinix Android phone.

“My parents are not aware and nobody is aware that I’m doing fraud. I am into fraud because I thought I could get money to pay my fees and complete my degree course.”

Byange said Ogashi, who claimed to be a fashion designer, was arrested at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state for allegedly pretending to be Mrs Buhari on Instagram to swindle people out of their money.

He said, “He (Ogashi) confessed to have created the account in May 2019 with a message that the First Lady was empowering Nigerian youths with cash to start their businesses and that interested persons were required to register with money. His accomplices are currently at large.”

The DSS chief said the suspects would be arraigned soon.

He warned youths against fraudulent activities to avoid being arrested