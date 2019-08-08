Corporate Organisations Urged to Support Osun-Osogbo festival

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Acting Director General, Osun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSUCCIMA), Chief Jide Falodun, has charged corporate organisations in Nigeria to support cultural festivals in the country, saying no country develop without its culture.

Falodun, who played host to officials of the marketing firm of Osun Osogbo festival 2019, Esquire Global, assured of the readiness of

OSUCCIMA, to collaborate with the Osun State Government, Osun State Heritage Council and the marketing firm in their quest to have a successful Osun Osogbo Festival this year and trigger entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Lead Consultant of Esquire Global, Mr. Tunde Muraina, in a statement issued in Ibadan, quoted Falodun as explaining that the vision of the collaboration was to leverage on the Osun Osogbo Festival platform to boost job creation, entrepreneurship, commerce and business in Osun State.

He disclosed that OSUCCIMA has introduced a product named Community day Cultural Festival for Employment and Job Opportunities, noting that the product would include Virtual Expo, Virtual Job and Global Trade Mission to the annual Osun Osogbo Festival.

He added that this would be a continuous collaboration as sponsors and exhibitors would be able to showcase their products and services at a virtual exhibition booth, stressing that stakeholders would connect, collaborate and promote both live and on-demand anytime and anywhere for jobs and business opportunities.

He stated further that eZ-Xpo as a solution provider would join forces with OSUCCIMA to provide a series of e-tools to situate the Chamber of Commerce system within the context of the 21st century digital economy through virtual trade show technologies.

He also pointed out that community leaders, party leaders, diaspora, industry leaders, entrepreneur and investors that cannot attend the festival to participate will connect remotely on their device to save cost and travelling time.

He added that the telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, GrandOAK, Coca Cola, Adron Homes and Property, Bovas and Company Limited, are among corporate organisations and institutions that have given their support to the 2019 edition of the festival, as the pre-festival events begin with “Iwo popo”, the traditional cleansing of the town.