ATCON Hails Ndukwe’ Appointment

The President, Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and entire member of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has commended Dr. Ernest Ndukwe on his recent appointment as new Board Chairman, MTN Nigeria.

According to a statement from ATCON, the Association is aware that his appointment is based on his pedigree as a thorough bred technocrat, professional and a promoter of human relations and human capacity building which has over the years grown the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to a great height. His tenure as the former president of ATCON which led to his appointment as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). ATCON is proud of him. “We are undoubtably certain that his dynamic leadership will impact positively on MTN Nigeria. Our Association, which is the umbrella body for all Telecommunication companies operating in Nigeria, wholeheartedly congratulate him and wish him a very successful tenure,” the statement added.