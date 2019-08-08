Adamawa Gov Swears in New Attorney General

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Rt Honourable Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has sworn in the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Afraimu K. Jingi

The governor also sworn in four persons as members of the State Judicial Service Commission. They are Abubakar Mohammed Pariya; Suleiman Musa; Ambrose Mamadi and Barr. Christy Denis Gone.

Governor Fintiri charged the new appointees to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state and to do whatever it takes to lift the state to greater heights taking into cognisance the principles of the rule of law and separation of powers.

The oath of office was administered to them by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Ishaya Kidaya Banu.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, the new Attorney General of the State, Barr. Jingi, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the position and assured him of their total loyalty.

Jingi is the first commissioner to be appointed by Fintiri since his assumption as governor of the state about two months ago.

The governor has also promised to forward names of the rest of commissioner nominees to the state assembly for screening soon