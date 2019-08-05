El Zakzaky: We’re Liaising With Stakeholders to Ensure Compliance With Court Order, Says DSS

The Department of State Services Monday night said it had received the court order granting the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, DSS said it was liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with the court order.

The terse statement titled DSS Complies with Court Order on El Zakzakay reads:

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment. Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance. Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

The Kaduna State High Court had on Monday granted leave El Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Ruling on Monday on the bail application by Zakzaky’s counsel, Mr, Femi Falana (SAN), the presiding judge, Justice Darius, however ordered that El Zakzaky should be accompanied on the trip by officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).

El Zakzaky has been in the custody of the DSS since his arrest in 2015.