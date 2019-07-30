Big 5 Construct Nigeria to Feature Building Innovation

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The first edition of The Big 5 Construct Nigeria is raising the country’s building and construction sector to international prominence.

This year, 100 companies from around the world are getting ready to gather at the Landmark Centre in Lagos from 9 to 11 September for Nigeria’s largest construction event ever. Here, they will present their most innovative products to over 5,000 Nigerian industry professionals who are expected to visit the show.

Confirmed brands include regional and global leaders like Palfinger, Cibes Lift, KELM, ABB, Philips, Crane, Eurotray, Tata, Hilti, and Magna Tyres. They will showcase hundreds of products for the booming Nigerian infrastructure and building sectors, offering high quality and cost effective solutions, without forgetting the growing importance of sustainability.

Eyeing the growing business opportunities in Africa’s most populous country, leading international brands are on the lookout for Nigerian partners at the much awaited Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

From Italy, Gianmarco Micheloni, Export Area Manager at IVR Spa, says: “At the event, we will be looking for a nationwide wholesaler able to promote and sell our products all over Nigeria.

“We will showcase our complete range of valves and accessories for water, gas, plumbing, industrial and HVAC applications. The recognised quality over time is our most important value, as we do manufacture ‘made in Italy’ products at reasonable prices.”

Domo® Sports Grass, a worldwide expert in quality solutions for sports grounds from Belgium, will be presenting its artificial grass for sports applications, including soccer, rugby, tennis, and hockey.

The company’s Sales Manager for Africa, Yessine Ben Hamida, says: “At Domo Sports Grass, we believe that today is the right moment to invest big here in Nigeria.”

Natural grass needs a lot of maintenance and water, Ben Hamida explains. “Synthetic grass is therefore an optimal substitute for it. Since there is a scarcity of water in the world, and especially in Africa, artificial grass is a very good alternative to natural grass.”

Companies from the United Arab Emirates will also take part in the exhibition. “Face to face meetings with clients are always better even in the era of new technology and online interactions,” says Tatyana Kim, Export Executive at the Dubai-based Aquagas Plastic Industries LLC.

The company will present its polypropylene (PP-R) pipes and fittings for domestic water supply and drainage systems in Lagos. “Our products are required in all developments: residential, commercial and industrial.

“Since the Nigerian market is booming, I believe there is demand for good quality products at a competitive price,” Kim explains. “At The Big 5 Construct Nigeria, people will get to know our company and will find out how they can benefit from our products in the future.”

Construction professionals will also be able to source sustainable products at the event. Rishit Dalal, Director of Projects & International Business, at Jaycee, a market leader from India, announces: “We will be showcasing our flagship product ‘CEMGUARD Fly Ash’ at The Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

“This replaces 25-30% of cement in concrete, and offers a host of technical advantages like better workability, long-term strength, durability, lower steel corrosion and lower life-cycle costs. Importantly, one ton of Fly Ash used saves one ton of CO2 emissions, making it a key contributor to sustainable construction with significant environmental benefits.”

Fly Ash has already been used in many prestigious infrastructure projects in West Africa, including Nigeria, according to Dalal. “We are looking forward to meeting contractors, consultants and industry players at The Big 5 Construct Nigeria to educate them about the advantages and cost-benefit of using CEMGUARD Fly Ash in their projects,” Dalal adds.

Major Nigerian companies will also participate at The Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

KELM, which acts as local representative and partner for major Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”), will be showcasing products from a wide range of brands, including ABB, Euro Tray, Nexan, Furse, BLUE Point Lighting, Vortice, Soler & Palau, Lowara, and Crane.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Benson A Osieme, “There is always a need for a bridge between supply and demand, a role we see The Big 5 will play through this show in Nigeria.

“Major brands will find the event indispensable in expanding their market reach and footprint. The show is also a statement to the international community on the vast opportunities available in Nigeria.

“We expect a boom in the building and construction industry with the government playing a leading role. Capital expenditure in the nation’s budgets is receiving higher allocations and we see major opportunities around housing, roads and power. These will have a trickle-down effect on other industries,” Osieme states.

Another Nigerian company, Sehnaoui Plant Nigeria Ltd, will be presenting Elkon concrete batching plants, Putzmeister concrete pumps, Makkon cranes systems, Liebherr tower cranes, Blend continuous mixing plants, Miningland crushers, and Cadona block and interlock machines.

Its Managing Director, Michel Zovighian, says: “We are based in Nigeria since 2013 and we are committed to the country and the people for the long term. We look forward to introducing new construction techniques that are durable, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.”

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria, organised by dmg events, is officially supported by the Nigerian Institute of Architects, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, the African Association of Interior Designers, the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Association), the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, and the African Sustainable Energy Association (AFSEA).

The event will also offer 20 free and CPD-certified workshops presented by leading industry experts, covering technology & sustainability, affordable housing & architecture, and project management. Confirmed speakers include Lookman Oshodi, Project Director at Arctic Infrastructure, James O. Obakpolor, from the Social Development Department of the Ministry of Budget & National Planning in Abuja, Debo Adejana, CEO of Reality Point Ltd and Vice President of the Nigeria-British Chamber Of Commerce Construction, Dr. Erimona Edorodion Oye, Honourable Commissioner at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development of the Edo State, and Dr. Olajumoke Akiode, CEO of the Center for Ethics and Sustainable Development (CESD).