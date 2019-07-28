Big Blot On Oil Magnate, Jite Okoloko’s Reputation

His name resonates in the oil and gas sector, having been in the business for many years.

Apart from being an oil magnate, Jite Okoloko also has major shares in some other businesses, including Notore Chemicals.

But the high-flying businessman, Society Watch gathered, is now gripped by palpable fear, as his company, Midwestern Oil & Gas Company, is currently enmeshed in a legal battle over an alleged $97million tax evasion.

It was gathered that the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has dragged his company before a Federal High Court in Lagos for non-payment of an outstanding tax liability to the tune of $97,086,985.00.

In an affidavit sworn to by Ayodeji Jolaoso of the DAC Legal Practitioners and deposed to by Dapo Akinosun, the deponent averred that, Mid Midwestern Oil and Gas company, as normal obligatory routine, filed its self-assessment notice for the year 2012-2013, which was delivered to the FIRS, showing that it made a profit of $271,857,000 and $173,613,950.

But upon verification by FIRS, it was discovered that the defendant did not pay any amount as its Petroleum Tax and Educational Tax for the year 2012 and 2013 respectively.

FIRS, thereafter, assessed the company based on its declared profit for the year 2012 and 2013 via a notice dated January 29, 2015 and a demand notice dated April 11, 2018, indicating the outstanding tax liability of the company covering petroleum tax and educational tax.

The breakdown of the outstanding tax liability of the company, it was further gathered, showed petroleum profit tax liability for 2012 as $65,065,644.00; petroleum profit tax liability for 2013 amounted to $28,024,364; education tax liability for 2012 given as $2,436,340 and education tax liability for 2013 stood at $1,565,638.00.

Consequently, the total amount of the outstanding tax liability of the company due to the Federal Government from the taxes stated above is $97.086, 985.00

When the company did not raise any formal objection to the assessment and also allegedly refused to pay the outstanding debt, the FIRS instructed its solicitor, who wrote a letter further reminding the company of the demand for remittance of the outstanding tax liability.

It was also gathered that, as part of efforts to resolve the issue, the FIRS invited the management of the company to a meeting to discuss the payment of the outstanding tax liabilities in a letter dated September 19,2018.

But the billionaire businessman was said to have shunned the invitations.

As a result, the FIRS is urging the court to direct Midwestern Oil to pay its outstanding tax liability arising from the petroleum profit tax, and education tax assessed in the sum of $97,086,985.00. The FIRS is also praying the court to direct the company to pay penalty of N10, 000.00 daily as consequence of late payment of the tax due from February 1, 2015 till the date.