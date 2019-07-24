NEEDED: A MOVEMENT TO FOSTER UNITY

A nation is nothing without her people who form the backbone that carries it forward. Without her people working together for a common purpose and for the good of all, nothing can hold a country together. Unfortunately, this is the plight of our beloved country.

For many decades, hatred, tribalism, segregation, amongst other unhealthy sentiments had been the bedrock of recurring issues bedeviling the Nigerian polity. The country has been suffering from one negligence to another and subjecting it to ridicule and denigration.

Our reckless actions have portrayed our country in a negative light, therefore building unholy perceptions about us and what we represent as a people. Little wonder we rank top in many social vices on many international indexes.

With our rich cultural heritage, natural resources, beautiful landscape and our intelligence, we ought to be a celebrated nation. Sadly we have constantly failed to fight for Nigeria on multiple fronts as a collective thereby projecting a splintered image of a failed nation and a people at war with themselves.

A nation is perceived through its people. Without mincing words, we as a people have not fared well in projecting the positive image of Nigeria. Tribalism, hatred and segregation have worked against us. These divisions have blighted our potential, limiting our prospects as a nation blessed with the right amount of resources needed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other first world countries.

For me, Nigeria means unity. Our being a nation was no mistake; it is the chance of being great together, which our divided lines have scuttled.

However, opportunities abound to rewrite these wrongs, reshape our mindsets and reposition Nigeria for greatness.

Changing existing perceptions about our country only requires selflessness, oneness and a sense of patriotism. One way of doing this is by championing campaigns to reflect the positive image of Nigeria that would effectively alter the unholy perceptions pervading the country and beyond the shores of Africa.

Erstwhile American congregational clergyman, Charles Edward Jefferson, couldn’t have captured the essence of patriotism any better when he said, “Patriotism is a thing of the heart. A man is a patriot if his heart beats true to his country.”

Jefferson had a laudable discerning spirit of what true patriotism should be. Our attitude betrays the very essence of patriotism. Our defiant characters contradict the ethos and definition of the people a country demands to foster economic growth and flourish.

From the north, south, east and west we have successfully divided our interests, forgetting that Nigeria is a polity that concerns us all and if one part should fall, then we have lost the spirit of our heritage.

I strongly believe that we are in no position to make demands from a country that we have failed to build, harness her innate potential and put her on a global stage for nations to celebrate. Nigeria needs you to make remarkable differences. She needs us to help her achieve her full potential and function at her best.

The US, countries in Europe, the United Arab Emirates amongst other nations have become getaway destinations for many looking to savour and enjoy the breathtaking views of nature and its lush beauties as well as systems that work for their citizens. This feat was not achieved on the basis of discord but on unity. There’s a spirit of unity that wells deep in the hearts of Emiratis, for instance, which inspires them to do more to better the image of Dubai and other emirates in the UAE.

It’s high time we brought this trend of indifference that has characterized our attitude to our country to a halt. It is high time we preached the message of unity, the message of peace, the message of harmony and rewarding collaborations. The onus is on us to protect the image of our country and shield her from every possible embarrassment.

Together, we can build a nation of our dreams through unity and peaceful coexistence. Nigeria means unity to me. What does it mean to you?

Femi Adeyemo, Abuja