Seedorf Tips Nigeria to Go Far

Indomitable Lions coach Clarence Seedorf has tipped the Super Eagles as one of the powers of African football to go all the way and play in the final match of the tournament later this month in Cairo.

The match ended 3-2 in Nigeria’s favour but it was the Cameroonian team in the driving seat at the interval and had a chance to increase the tally in the early minutes of the second half.

The complexion of the match changed midway in the second half when Nigeria equalized and score the winning goal minutes later and held on till the end of the match.

“Let me congratulate all Nigerians for the win. We know what your team can do and we tried to control the match especially when the tide was on our side but your team has a strong striking force which worked for you at the end of the day.

“We planned for Ighalo but his mental ability was very strong and justified it with two goals today. Musa was very strong on the wing and in the end we suffered for it.

“I see your team going all the way if they can stay strong in the next matches. Against Egypt will be tough if they win against South Africa but against any other opposition could be a bit easy if they maintain same mental ability,” he expressed.

On his future with Cameroon FA, he said he has an exiting contract and both parties are looking good to continue but it’s unfortunate that Cameroon lost tonight but victory could go either way and tonight it was Nigeria that laughed last.