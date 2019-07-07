Ohanaeze Faults Buhari on SGF Reappointment

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Mr Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The organisation noted that the people of the South-east already acquired enough shock-absorbers to survive the second term of the president.

Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Mr Uche Achi-Okpaga made the remarks at a session with journalists in Enugu yesterday, saying the organisation was not at all surprised by the President’s actions.

The SGF appointment ended months of speculations that a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu from Ebonyi State, would be appointed.

Onu, who is from the South-East, is a long time ally of Buhari having been a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party which produced Buhari as its Presidential candidate twice.

But according to the national publicity secretary, the South-East survived the last four years of Buhari’s government and would also be able to survive the next four years.

He regretted that the president did not act like a statesman by appreciating the nation’s diversity.

He said, “We are not surprised. This is not news. We never expected anything from him before. When he was inaugurated for a second term, I issued a statement that we were not expecting anything from Buhari”.

“This is a man that has never minced words about his intentions. He never placed any premium on South-East so why should you expect him to give us appointments? You see how he went all out to remove the head of the judiciary who is from the South.”

The national publicity secretary said the people of the region already had enough shock absorbers to help endure till the end of Buhari’s second tenure.

“So, our prayer is that he takes things easy so that the country will not disintegrate,” he said.