Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola’s Royal Treat

A few days ago, billionaire businessman and energy tycoon, Femi Otedola, shared a picture on his Instagram page, where he announced, on a sunny day in London, that he had just started his six-week summer vacation.

Almost instantly, many of his followers penned some beautiful words, complimenting his looks in the picture, while also wishing him the best during the vacation.

In less than 24 hours, the picture had generated over 9, 995 likes and 1, 657 comments. But a follower, out of curiosity, had asked: “Always on vacation. Do you even go to work?”

No doubt, Otedola, who recently sold off his 75% shares in the indigenous oil company, Forte Oil, via an announcement on June 19, 2019, is not known to involve in banters on social media.

But on that day, he seemed to have a ready-made answer, like a well-rehearsed line, for the inquisitive mind, when he replied thus: “As an entrepreneur, my role is to ensure that I hire a competent team to run my business affairs without my physical presence: and, of course, one that outlives me. Mine is to nurture the team to maximize the shareholders’ value.”

Interestingly, belie his seemingly ‘savage’ response is the simple truth about his lifestyle: he does not sacrifice his pleasure at the altar of work.

By this revelation, he may have indirectly revealed the secret of running a successful business to established and intending entrepreneurs.

Even in his ever- busy schedule, Otedola, now the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, sure loves to spoil himself with the best ever imaginable, either alone or with his family or friends.

On some occasions, he is given a kingly treat by some of the most powerful men and women in and outside the country. Indeed, such is the life of this great Lagos-born businessman and philanthropist.

A great man by all standards, Otedola, who can be described as a citizen of the world, was recently invited as a guest of honour of the English royal at the famous Windsor Castle. He was accompanied on that historic trip by his beautiful daughter, Florence.

It was gathered that Otedola, also an arts enthusiast, and his lovely daughter were among the first visitors to be received at the newly constructed section of the castle, where they were treated to a royal dinner, he has a long time discussion with Queen Elizabeth only daughter, Anne also known as Princess Royal.

Society Watch gathered that Otedola wowed other dignitaries at the dinner with the depth of his intellect and critical analysis of trending issues in global economy and politics.

For those who don’t know, Windsor Castle is a royal residence at Windsor in the English county of Berkshire.

It is notable for its long association with the English and later British royal family and for its architecture.

The original castle was built in the 11th century after the Norman invasion of England by William the Conqueror.

Since the time of Henry I, It has been used by the reigning monarch and is the longest-occupied palace in Europe. The first King to use Windsor Castle as a residence was Henry I.

Without a doubt, if the history of billionaires in Africa were to be documented, his name would be given a prominent mention.