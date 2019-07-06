‌Ruga Settlements: Lesson from Edo

Saturday letter2

After public outcry and condemnation, President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the establishment of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) initiative for herdsmen in the country. Mr. President has suspended the implementation of Ruga programme, initiated and being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, because it is not consistent with the NEC and federal government approved National Livestock Transformation plan which has programmes of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs, resulting from the crisis and also development of ranches in any willing state of the federation. The word is willing state of the federation.

In Edo State, investors come into the cattle-futures market and invest. One of the leading private- owned ranches is located at Okada Junction, Lagos-Benin express road. The federal government should learn from Edo private ranches and replace the suspended Ruga settlement scheme with ranching. Let the federal government focus on private ranches and develop them. Ranching should be funded by state governments and individual stakeholders with the assistance of the federal government. Federal government should give more financial support to private ranches. There are private ranches across the 18 local governments in Edo State.

Ranching has also been adopted by the National Livestock Policy of the Buhari administration. What is now left is for the immediate implementation of the ranching programme. RUGA should not just be suspended but cancelled completely by the federal government. It should be replaced with ranching funded by state governments and individual stakeholders with the assistance of the federal government.Governor Godwin Obaseki has not created ranches but ranches had been created in Edo State since 1967. Dr Samuel Ogbemudia was former military and civilian governor of the defunct Midwest and Bendel state from September 1967-1975 and 1983. He established Agbede Cattle Ranch before itinerant Fulani cattle herdsmen began clashing with farmers everywhere. He introduced Bufallo rearing for meat production and Agbede Mechanised Farm and Igarra Cattle Ranch. Professor Ambrose Alli, former governor of old Bendel State, established a ranch between Ubiaja and Ilushi in Esan South East local between 1979 and 1983.

There is no doubt today that there are ranches in Edo State – whether local or standard – in Okada junction in Ovia South West, Okada in Ovia North East, Akoko Edo, Esan South East, Etsako West and across the 18 local governments of Edo State that were established by prominent Edo people. Modern ranching was supposed to be an improvement over traditional livestock management.

In the 21st century, I challenge Edo State indigenes who are cattle owners to speak out. Many of Edo people are among the powerful Nigerians who are cattle owners. The ownership of cattle goes well beyond the Fulani. What seems to be common to all cattle owners in the country is the hiring of Fulani herdsmen to tend their cattle. So far, the people’s anger has been directed at these herdsmen, who are being blamed for the serial conflicts with local farmers. It is high time the owners of the cattle were brought into the equation.

Inwalomhe Donald, Okada Junction Ranch, Ovia South West Local Government, Edo State