Abia Abolishes Service Extension Policy

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

Hundreds of Abia State workers are on their way out of the state public service as government has finally taken steps to abolish service extension for some retired workers whereby some retirees were allowed to continue in service for extended number of years on the approval of the governor before finally bowing out.

The service extension practice was said to have bred bad blood in the civil service as workers complained that the policy stagnated promotion and also made it difficult for vacancies to be created for the recruitment of fresh workers.

But the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Establishment and Pensions, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Okechukwu Ihedioha, signalled the end of service extension Tuesday in a circular no. HAS/EST/RR/196/26 entitled: Re: retirement and payment of salaries to retired officers/non-rendition of annual retirement rosters.

Apparently alluding to the negative effects of service extension in the state civil service, Ihedioha warned of the “dangers” of over-staying in office by serving public officers beyond the statutory retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of service.

Though the service extension policy was usually at the instance of the governor, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Hos, Mrs. Adaeze Ralph-Igbokwe, said in a statement that the permanent secretary stated that “no public servant is above the rules and regulations guiding the service” hence the affected workers must adhere strictly to the service rules.

To effectively implement the circular, the directors/head of administration of ministries, departments and agencies have been directed “to directly forward the annual retirement rosters to the Office of the State Head of Service”, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

In addition, directors/heads of accounts departments have been charged to work in synergy with the heads of administration in order to ensure that “no public officer is pay rolled for salaries after due date of retirement”.

It is expected that hundreds of workers in the state public service, including those already enjoying service extension on the approval of the governor, would finally be offloaded to pave the way for promotions and recruitments.