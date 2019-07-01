Some CSOs Have the Tendency to Blow Issues Out of Context’

Nseobong Okon-Ekong holds a discussion with Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on the need for an enduring collaboration between the commission and Civil Society Organisations

How many international and Nigerian CSOs were accredited by INEC for the 2019 national elections?

A total of 120 local and 36 international observers were accredited for the 2019 General Elections.

What area of collaboration does INEC see as more beneficial with CSOs?

The Commission benefits from the CSOs in two ways – through the feedback they send from the field on Election Day and the reports they submit at the end of the elections. All Observers are required to submit their individual reports at the end of their observation missions.

How do you react to instances where INEC declared result do not match those collated by the CSOs?

The commission is the only entity empowered by the constitution to declare election results, and there are processes leading up to that.

In what areas do you reckon INEC needs better synergy with the CSOs?

INEC opened its doors to CSOs before and during the general elections. Apart from the quarterly meetings that the Commission holds with CSOs, several consultations also take place both formerly and in formerly. There has been a lot of synergy and this has helped the Commission tremendously in many ways.

Do you sometimes think the CSOs are somewhat meddlesome?

Not at all. However, some of them have the tendency of reporting or blowing issues out of context/proportion. CSOs will do well by respecting their boundaries and being patriotic.

Should the relationship between INEC and CSOs end after the election period?

Elections never end in Nigeria. Between 2015 and 2019, INEC conducted about 195 off season elections. Right now, the Commission has fixed Nov 16 for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls. The Commission will continue to rub minds with CSOs. This is very important.

What possible areas of collaboration are open to INEC and CSOs after an election?

There are several areas. For instance, we need to share experieces with CSOs representing the interests of Persons Living with Disabilities and Individuals with Special Needs, in terms of obtaining accurate statistics about their requirements and where they are concentrated across the country, to help INEC plan better for them in future elections. The Commission also needs to work with the CSOs to, among other things, spread our campaigns against vote buying, electoral violence and do-or-die politics. These are critical areas of cooperation that we need to strengthen.