Joking Apart: Funke Osibodu Is Not Smiling

Visit Olufunke Iyabo Osibodu, the Chief Executive Officer of beleaguered Benin Electricity Distribution Company and you are more likely to meet a stony face than a smiling one. The veteran management guru is anything but thrilled with the situation on the ground at the moment. Far from fulfilling the grand dreams of bathing Edo State and environs in a halo of uninterrupted power supply, her company, BEDC, has become a convenient scapegoat for the ongoing reign of darkness in the state. No wonder Funke is not happy.

When her husband Victor Gbolade Osibodu jumped aboard the power sector privatization train of the Federal government, Funke too could never say no to the chance to etch her name in a new terrain away from the world of finance that had been her life for most of her working career. However, she soon discovered that satisfying the demands of a ravenous public is a whole new ball game to keeping custody of private savings. The citizens are daily wondering where the light has gone to and Funke and her company aren’t forthcoming with answers.

The situation has deteriorated to the point that even Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is treating her like a persona non grata. Funke will not forget in a hurry how she was summarily ushered out of the government house on the orders of the irate governor some few months back. Sources disclosed it took a long time for the former managing director of Union Bank to recover from the shame and embarrassment.

Meanwhile, residents of the state remain unhappy with BEDC despite some token gestures from the company to assure them of improved electricity supply in the coming weeks. The overwhelming perception remains that the company is drowning in the sea of responsibilities, unable to deliver on its mandate. And as head of operations, the buck stops at Funke’s table. Little wonder she is not in the mood for jokes as she battles to recapture the confidence and trust of skeptical customer base.