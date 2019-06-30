Babatope Agbeyo’s New Passion

His name is synonymous with business. He talks business with the ease with which the average Hausa man in Nigeria enjoys kola nuts.

As Chairman of Cornfield Group, Dr. Babatope Agbeyo simply wows with his entrepreneurial skills. He is one of the few businessmen around, who can rub shoulders with other businessmen across the continent.

Interestingly, having conquered the business world, Agbeyo, also a philanthropist of repute, is set to cause a stir in the nation’s movie industry, otherwise known as Nollywood.

To underscore his seriousness, the Ondo State-born businessman is said to have invested a whopping N100 million into the production of a flick titled Shadow Parties.

The movie, which stars a number of Nollywood heavyweights such as delectable and hugely talented Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Shola Shobowale, has already gone through the post-production stage. It is sponsored by Media Concept Studio, and produced and directed by seasoned filmmaker, Yemi Amodu.

‘Shadow Parties’ is a story about Aremu (Ken Erics), who hails from Aje, a town that neighbours Iludun, where his wife, Arike (Toyin Aimakhu) was born. Known for fratricidal wars, which had claimed the lives of Arike’s parents, the towns are one more time thrown into war after the kinsmen of Aremu decide to burn his wife and child, claiming she is an enemy. This then triggers a reprisal attack from the Iluduns led by Lowo (Yemi Blaq), Arike’s brother.

According to the producers, ‘Shadow Parties’ encapsulates the endless political intrigues that would later transform into blood business of arms and ammunition and of course the killings of innocent residents, which is an exposition of reality.

“This is a story on communal clashes like the issue of the herdsmen. We have so many issues bordering on insecurity in the society that need to be talked about. As a filmmaker, it’s my duty to help the society. ‘Shadow Parties’ has a lot to do with the society. It is not just producing film for fun, though we have different themes in the movie. There are drama elements that are entertaining, but the story is didactic enough to teach moral and expose the evil involved in communal clashes.”

‘Shadow Parties’, which also features hunk actor Yemi Blaq, who plays Omotola’s opposite; Lucien Morgan, a Hollywood actor and producer known for An American Wolf in London(1981), Theft Unexpected(2013) and Return of the Don (2016), and Magdalena Korpas, a Poland-born, Paris-based film and stage actress, was shot across major South-west cities of Lagos, Ibadan, Erin Ijesha, Akure and Ekiti.