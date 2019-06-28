Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Bank Manager in Yola

Daji Sani in Yola

Gunmen Thursday killed an unknown tricycle operator who raised the alarm while they (gunmen) were trying to kidnap a bank manager in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

An eyewitness said the gunmen were on the trail of the bank manager working with Bank of Agriculture, Yola branch, Ahmed Inuwa, who visited his farm along Yola- Bole road in Yola South Local Government Area at about 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

“When the gunmen struck at the farm, the unknown tricycle operator tried to raise the alarm to attract people, but immediately, the gunmen shot him dead while another person sustained injury in the process,” the source disclosed.

The eyewitness noted that after killing the transporter, the gunmen went ahead to abduct the bank manager at gunpoint.

A family source told THISDAY that the abductors have demanded N5 million ransom on the bank manager who doubles as the head of recovery of the bank.

The source said after series of negotiations, the amount was reduced to N1.5 million, adding that negotiation is still ongoing to get it reduced further.

“After the incident, the abductors called the family members and demanded N5 million ransom.

“But after series of negotiations, we were able to beat the price tag down to N1.5 million while further negotiations are still going on as family members, friends and colleagues tasked themselves to raise the money,” the source disclosed.

Confirming the incident, the Adamawa State police command spokesman, a DSP, Sulaiman Nguroje, said, the police are on the trail of the kidnappers and are putting efforts towards rescuing the kidnapped banker.

He said following the incident, the state police commissioner has sent anti-kidnap team to the area to rescue and arrest the criminals.