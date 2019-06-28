‘CBN Under Emefiele Has Been Friendly to Farmers’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group of farmers in Nigeria have applauded the recent reappointment of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, saying it will enable Emefiele to do more for the country.

The farmers under the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), noted that some of the policies initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government through the apex bank were yielding positive results and needed to be consolidated on.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY in Warri, by the South-south Chairman/National PRO of AFAN, Eugene Jacob, the farmers stated that Emefiele’s leadership was the most agriculturally-friendly to farmers in the country since its inception.

The group, while thanking President Buhari over Emefiele’s reappointment, noted that the importation of agricultural commodities to the country has drastically reduced in favour of local farmers in the country. AFAN stated that majority of the policies initiated by CBN under the leadership of Emefiele has led to the creation of jobs and wealth in the agricultural sector the economy.

“We recognise the good services done by Mr Godwin Emefiele – his efforts so far on agriculture, job and wealth creation.It’s good to recognise most crucial issues that are facing the state which are population explosion, unemployment and food security. Nigeria was importing rice and other communities with trillion of naira, but with the commitment of Emefiele’s team.

“Nigeria has gradually reduced the importation rate of rice and other commodities drastically. The situation has resulted in employment creation for our unemployed youths throughout the country with the robust policies for agriculture. Nigeria is now conserving her foreign exchange”, the statement explained.

It added, “The establishment of the Anchor Borrowers Programme helped to stop the importation of commodities and created the needed employment in all states of the federation. CBN has been agriculturally friendly since Emefiele’s tenure. We appreciate him for being supportive.”