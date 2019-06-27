Okonkwo Takes Pharmacy to Another Level

Steve Okoronkwo’s Principles of Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria comes handy for pharmacy students and practicing pharmacists.

Experts said the book is a valuable manual for quality practice and study of the profession. A product of painstaking research, Principles of Pharmacy Practice in Nigeria was launched on June 27, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

A seasoned pharmacist and lawyer who has won countless laurels in the course of practice and service to humanity, Okoronkwo is the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Al-Tinez Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

He hails from Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state. He attended the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha from 1980 to 1985 and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (1986-1991) where he studied pharmacy.

Thirst for more knowledge outside pharmacy led the versatile pharmacist to veer into Law. Thus in 1998, Okoronkwo was admitted to study Law at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

On graduation in 2005, he attended the Nigerian Law School and finished in 2006.

His passion for continuous self-development prompted Okoronkwo to go through the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists’ programme between 2002 and 2007. Two years after he was back at the University of Lagos for his MBA (2009-2011).

His work experience began at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano in 1991, where he worked as a pupil pharmacist. He was also at the NNPC Medical Clinic, Benin City, in 1993, as part of his NYSC programme.

Between 1996 and 1997, he was a superintendent pharmacist at BC & Partner ltd, Onitsha. He also worked at Al Pharma Limited in 1998. He later started Al-Tinez Pharmaceutical Ltd with friend in 2000.

The Awarding winning Pharmacist and legal luminary, Pharmacist (Barr) Okoronkwo is a Fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists and Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.