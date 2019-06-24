Another Building Collapses in Lagos

By Sunday Ehigiator

There was panic at the Mafolukun/Oshodi area of Lagos state Sunday when a two story building already marked for demolition at No 35, Adesanya street off Ayoni bus stop collapsed.

The distressed building located at No 35, Adesanya street, off Ayoni Bus stop in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi according to an eyewitness, was said to have collapsed at exactly 9.45 am, causing panic among residents, as people still live in and around similar buildings already marked for demolition.

In a quick response, rescue officials from the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) moved into the site to pull down the remaining structure, while rescuing two people believed to have been trapped in it.

In an official statement confirming the incident, LASEMA, via its Twitter page, confirmed that the building collapsed with two people trapped. According to the agency, “A storey building at No 35, Adesanya street, off Ayoni Bus stop in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi, suddenly came down with two people said to be trapped and rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by neighbours before the arrival of the Agency’s LRT. The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning. There is an urgent need for complete demolition of the building before it causes any further disaster.”

Meanwhile, in another development, the Lagos state government says it had commenced a clinical follow-up and rehabilitation for victims of the Ita-Faji building collapse in central Lagos.

The Permanent secretary, state ministry of health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves said the follow-up was to ensure that victims of the unfortunate incident recovered fully.

Also, the Director, medical administration, training and programmes in the ministry, Dr Funmilayo Shokunbi, said foodstuffs, school kits and other items would be given to the victims to aid their process of recovery.

Shokunbi said the items were donated by the state government, Oba of Lagos and other well-meaning individuals.