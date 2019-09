Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed 26 commissioners appointed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Among the 26 commissioners is the chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency).

The confirmation of the appointments makes Sokoto the first of the 29 states that had their governors inaugurated on May 29 to have a full list of commissioners confirmed.

Details laters…