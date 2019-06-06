NCC Hosts Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research Forum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to address local content development and innovation in the telecoms sector, through its maiden edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Forum, scheduled to hold next week at the University of Lagos.

The forum’s theme: ‘Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content’, according to NCC, is in line with the Commission’s commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for NCC to bring together key players/actors in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework/strategy that could further develop the sector, thereby serving as a catalyst for improving local content in ICT/Telecommunication sector.

The collaborative stakeholder’s meeting is a two-day event, which seeks to identify the gaps in the ICT/Telecoms sector, and further strengthen the collaboration between stakeholders and the Commission. The forum’s breakout session will discuss possible solution to the identified gaps.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, is expected to address the gathering comprising stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian Tech ecosystem, mobile network operators (MNOs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and tech hubs. Professional Associations in the ICT sector, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), consumer advocacy group and the financial sector will also be in attendance.