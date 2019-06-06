N’Assembly Clerk Receives Proclamation Letter for 9th Assembly

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has confirmed receiving the proclamation letter for the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly on June 11 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani-Omolori who made the confirmation while speaking with newsmen in his office at the National Assembly on Thursday declared “I

confirm receiving the proclamation letter from the President for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly on Tuesday, June11″.

He stated that by the proclamation, the Eighth National Assembly ceases to exist by the midnight of June 8.

Details later…